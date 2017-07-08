Ad Text:

TrumpCare is so extreme that Republican governors helped lead the charge against it.

But not Bruce Rauner. He was Trump’s political puppet – doing nothing while 1 million Illinoisans are in danger of losing their healthcare.

TrumpCare is projected to cost Illinois $40 billion dollars in Medicaid, $8.4 billion dollars each year in lost economic activity, and 60,000 lost jobs.

Bruce Rauner doesn’t care about your health – or the economic health of Illinois. Rauner and Trump. They aren’t making Illinois greater – just sicker.