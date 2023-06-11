FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DeSantis Must Return Home to Address Hate in the Sunshine State

DELRAY BEACH, FL- Florida activists called on Gov. Ron DeSantis today to suspend his presidential campaign and immediately return to Florida to address the explosion of hate that has occurred on his watch.

On Saturday afternoon, Nazis rallied in front of Walt Disney World (again) and expressed support for DeSantis’ campaign. The governor has yet to respond to the incident, which is consistent with his stunning reticence to criticize white supremacists, even as anti-Semitism has exploded during his tenure.

Florida’s rise in intolerance and alarming new laws, passed by Republican lawmakers in Tallahassee, have led to travel warnings issued by organizations representing African Americans, LGBTQ people and immigrants.

“Ron DeSantis has inspired and empowered extremists to show increasingly brazen displays of bigotry,” said activist Wayne Besen, co-founder of LittleDicRon.com. “This weekend’s Nazi eruption at Disney World is the latest example of spiraling hate in the Sunshine State. We call on Gov. DeSantis to immediately suspend his campaign and return to Florida to make it clear that division and discrimination are not tolerated. Given DeSantis’ timidity in holding white supremacists accountable, we won’t hold our breath.”

Earlier this week, the LGBTQ publication Out South Florida highlighted Besen’s ongoing campaign to fight Ron DeSantis in an article headlined, “Fighting Back, Calling Out.

In the cover story highlighting five LGBTQ Floridians battling against DeSantis, Besen said:

“We’re gonna hit him from every direction, from every angle, because he’s been a disaster for this state in every conceivable way. DeSantis thinks he’s using our community to be president, but I’m here to tell you that ain’t gonna happen. He’s a two-bit tin horn bully with a glass jaw. This is someone who will fold in a fight.”

Besen is the co-founder of the multi-media project LittleDicRon.com, which documents the governor’s reprehensible record in Florida. The Wayne Besen Show’s TikTok Ron DeSantis Playlist has received more than 1.2 million views. Last month, Besen penned an op-ed for the South Florida Sun Sentinel discussing DeSantis’ unconstitutional attacks on drag queens and LGBTQ Pride. He is also the Executive Director of the LGBTQ organization Truth Wins Out.