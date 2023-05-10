CNN made a grave error by giving former president Donald Trump a primetime platform to spew his propaganda. In doing so, CNN helped normalize an abnormal ex-president who is America’s number one national security threat.

The folly of amplifying Trump’s voice was made more grotesque coming one day after he was found guilty by a Manhattan jury of sexual assault and ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $5 million dollars. The prosecution couldn’t quite prove the rape charge, but sexual assault counts as a moral victory for today’s value-free Republicans.

CNN has learned nothing from its sordid past. In 2016, television news was primarily responsible for electing Donald Trump. The cable networks pimped themselves out for ratings and ad revenue, giving Trump millions of dollars in free airtime.

Leslie Moonves, chairman of CBS while Trump was running his first campaign, explained to the Hollywood Reporter why soulless TV executives were excessively covering the Trump campaign:

“It may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS. The money’s rolling in, and this is fun. It’s a terrible thing to say. But bring it on, Donald. Keep going.”

Well, thanks to cable and broadcast television, he did keep going and it was fun, until it wasn’t. Their networks were supposed to be responsible, adult conduits for informing American citizens and providing facts. Instead, they literally sold us out.

The result was the election of the worst president in American history. A crass lout who soiled the White House with more than 30,000 lies. Trump was impeached twice. The first time for extorting Ukraine to provide dirt on Joe Biden. The second impeachment was for Trump’s “incitement of insurrection” on January 6.

We had a president who nearly destroyed NATO and habitually worshipped the war criminal Vladimir Putin. During the Covid pandemic, Trump divided Americans and suggested we drink bleach. The result was unnecessary pain, death and destruction.

Yet, CNN moved forward to elevate this madman, for the seeming purpose of unrestrained greed. The Trump Town Hall in New Hampshire is a travesty perpetrated on the American people by CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht, and his boss, David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Licht and Zavlav are trying to rebrand CNN as the False Equivalency Network – at the expense of our country. They want to make the Republican Party palatable by mainstreaming criminals like Trump and extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s next at CNN, a Long Island town hall for George Santos? The ratings would be great.

Trump previously called CNN the “enemy of the people”. Maybe he’s right—but for the wrong reasons. What makes CNN an enemy of truth, is that they have recklessly provided a megaphone to a megalomaniac who is proven to be a dire threat to American democracy.

CNN is shamelessly promoting “Make America Great Again” to “Make Ratings Great Again.” It seems at CNN that finances matter more than America’s future.