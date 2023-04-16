Clarence Thomas has been exposed as the Supreme Court Captain of Corruption. ProPublica found that Thomas has an old Sugar Daddy named Harlan Crow that has given Thomas approximately a half million dollars’ worth of free luxury vacations. This includes chartered yachts to exotic islands and flights on private jets.

On one trip, the Thomas family island-hopped in Indonesia. On another holiday, they stayed at their Sugar Daddy’s 105-acre lakeside retreat in the Adirondack Mountains.

Nice lifestyle! Although it’s ironic, considering Justice Thomas said in a documentary about his life:

“I prefer the R.V. parks. I prefer the Walmart parking lots to the beaches and things like that. There’s something normal to me about it. I come from regular stock, and I prefer that — I prefer being around that.”

We also learned that Crow bought $133,000 worth of properties directly from Clarence Thomas – showing poor judgement from the judge. Thomas has absolutely no ethics and sees the Supreme Court as a lottery ticket.

Additionally, his wife, Ginni Thomas, exploited her husband’s position to pull in $700,000 per year from the Heritage Foundation, a right wing think tank.

Justice Thomas himself makes an annual salary of $285,400. The Thomas family was earning almost one-million dollars annually. So why did they need free, fancy vacations from Crow?

The Thomas’ are wealthy grifters behaving like drifters. Clarence Thomas pathetically defended his lack of integrity by saying:

“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over 25 years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips.”

Of course, private planes, yachts and free junkets around the world – just normal pleasantries between good buddies. The fact that Thomas was on the Supreme Court had absolutely nothing to do with it. If Thomas had worked in the Wal Mart parking lot, which he is so fond of, surely Harlan Crow still would have invited the Thomas’ on his yacht. Does anyone doubt that?

The Democrats in Congress are calling for tightening of ethics rules for members of the Supreme Court. They are also calling for an investigation of Thomas.

That’s too weak.

What the Democrats must do is make impeaching Clarence Thomas a key part of their platform. In the coming elections Democrats should be strong and say:

“If you give us a filibuster-proof majority we will impeach Justice Thomas. It’s time to remove this compromised and corrupt judge who has degraded the court’s standing and reputation.”

By the way, the Sugar Daddy, Harlan Crow, has the unusual hobby of collecting Nazi memorabilia.

If you’re a Republican, you probably think I’m making this up. That’s because you watch FOX News, which is concealing the news of Thomas’ corruption.

The FOX mentioned Thomas in fewer than 50 segments since the first Pro Publica story broke. It has mentioned Bud Light supposedly being “woke” in 183 segments. Philip Bump of The Washington Post reported:

A review of the past 10 days of coverage on CNN, MSNBC, C-SPAN and Fox News shows that the latter channel has been least likely to mention the Supreme Court justice.

A 2011 study found that viewers of The FOX are less informed than people who don’t watch any news at all. This study makes sense if one considers their failure this month to cover Clarence Thomas’ endemic corruption. Their viewers think they’re watching news, when they are watching nonsense.