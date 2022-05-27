In this episode, we explore the tragedy of gun violence in America and how Republican obstruction has stopped meaningful gun safety reform.

Only days after a gun massacre at a Texas elementary school, the NRA opened its convention in Houston. In a supreme act of hypocrisy, the NRA is banning guns while twice impeached, ex-president Donald Trump speaks. The NRA doesn’t even believe its own extreme rhetoric that the answer to gun violence is more guns!

Related Posts