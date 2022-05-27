MENU

by • May 27, 2022 • The Wayne Besen ShowComments (0)40

Gun Nuts Cover Butts at NRA Convention

In this episode, we explore the tragedy of gun violence in America and how Republican obstruction has stopped meaningful gun safety reform.

Only days after a gun massacre at a Texas elementary school, the NRA opened its convention in Houston. In a supreme act of hypocrisy, the NRA is banning guns while twice impeached, ex-president Donald Trump speaks. The NRA doesn’t even believe its own extreme rhetoric that the answer to gun violence is more guns!

Related Posts

Previous post:
 Next Post:
about the author:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Galleries

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

About Us

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nunc et turpis nec nunc ornare consequat. Nunc posuere mollis nulla, vel vestibulum nisi feugiat in. Mauris vitae velit orci. Suspendisse at tellus sed magna pellentesque suscipit. Curabitur tempor neque tortor, sed egestas lorem tempor nec. Donec vulputate pharetra dui, eu eleifend velit imperdiet faucibus.