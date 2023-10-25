MENU

Interview: Politics Considered with Bill Gallagher Covers Lies with a Straight Face

Bill and Wayne discuss Wayne’s new book: Lies with a Straight Face: Exposing the Cranks and Cons Inside the ‘Ex-Gay’ Industry. The book was just released on October 11 at a pivotal moment when the Religious Right is rebooting the destructive “ex-gay” message and the Supreme Court considers whether to weigh in on laws banning conversion therapy for minors.

Purchase a copy of Lies with a Straight Face at this link.

