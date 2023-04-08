FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Wayne Besen, Executive Director

Email: wbesen@truthwinsout.org

Announcement Follows Previous Scandal of Multiple hookups with Men

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Truth Wins Out welcomed Freedom March founder Jeffrey McCall out of the closet. The Freedom March is an “ex-gay” program founded by McCall, that holds rallies across America urging LGBTQ people to repent and come to Jesus. It was created to mock LGBTQ Pride Marches and send the destructive message that one could be celibate or even heterosexual through right wing evangelical prayer. Most recently, McCall made headlines peddling his toxic ideas in the Netflix movie “Pray Away”.

On Instagram and Facebook, McCall announced that they were leaving the “ex-gay” lifestyle and returning to their pre-ex-gay life as Scarlett. It remains unclear whether McCall identifies as transgender, or Scarlett is a drag alter ego. In an Instagram comment responding to right wing Christian hypocrites urging McCall to continue living the “ex-gay” lie, Truth Wins Out advised McCall to finally “live with honesty, dignity, authenticity and integrity.”

“The Freedom March started with a lie and ended with Scarlett,” said Truth Wins Out Executive Director Wayne Besen. “Jeffrey McCall is the latest failed face of the ‘ex-gay’ industry and indicative of how these programs never work. It’s time the entire ‘ex-gay’ industry disbands and stops peddling the poison that people can change their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

In their social media post, McCall wrote:

I wanted to post here before some people found out other ways. I have went back to my life as Scarlett. I never intended to hurt or disappoint anyone. I felt like no matter what I chose someone would get hurt. That’s a horrible spot to be in. felt like I tried to fight for so long. I tried to help many in ministry for so long. Please remember I’m just a human being and didn’t ask for any of things that I have went through. I didn’t ask to feel this way. Please show me compassion as a human being just as I have always tried to show everyone else compassion and understanding.

The reemergence of Scarlett isn’t completely unexpected. In 2021, Truth Wins Out re

vealed that McCall had posted an online message that they had confessed to having multiple secret sexual encounters with men. Despite their repeated failures in practicing what they preach, McCall’s organization hosted a Freedom March in West Palm Beach, Florida. On the group’s Facebook Page, McCall still shamelessly peddled their book, For Such A Time: From Transgender to a Son of God.

McCall’s “ex-gay” career was pockmarked with credible allegations that they tried to con their supporters. Following the 2019 Freedom March in Washington, DC, McCall attempted to bamboozle their own donors, Tweeting:

“Hey brothers and sisters this weekend was so amazing! The Lord has just these past minutes directed me to stay in this city for 7 days. I am not to leave. I need to raise funds for hotel and needs for a week. I think one of the things is getting my testimony out to senators and representatives! And of course hitting those individuals he send [sic.] me to! Please help me do my work here in DC! PayPal:__OR you can give directly to me in Messenger.”

It seems the Good Lord forgot to tell McCall that Congress was out of session that week, so there were no representatives or senators in town to visit. He collected their donations anyway.

Truth Wins Out attended the 2021 Freedom March in Washington, DC, along with conversion therapy survivor Jared Dixon. Our efforts to counter Freedom March lies can be viewed in our video, Jared Goes to Washington.

Jeffrey McCall’s “ex-gay” career took off after they were interviewed on Rev. Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network. CBN reported that McCall:

..struggled with homosexuality and drugs until the age of 23 when he decided he was in the wrong body and began living as a woman named Scarlett. As Scarlett, he began drinking heavily and prostituting his body. “…So, from 18 to 23, I lived in Nashville, Tennessee. And in those years, my whole identity was in being homosexual… I just partied and would shop, and that was my life, shopping, partying, and whoever was my boyfriend at the time. I was addicted to drugs. I was taking a ton of Xanax and smoking crystal meth.”

Truth Wins Out educates the world on the harm caused by destructive “ex-gay” conversion programs, while fighting to eliminate anti-LGBTQ prejudice and discrimination. We believe that genuine freedom and contentment derive from authenticity and living one’s truth.