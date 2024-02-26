Arizona Rehab Center Confirms That Graves No Longer an Employee

Delray Beach, FL – Truth Wins Out today confirmed that infamous “ex-gay” conversion therapist Jayson Lee Graves is no longer working for Canyon Vista Recovery Center in Mesa, Arizona.

“Due to HR regulations, we can’t provide information on employment history, but we can confirm that no one by the name Jayson Graves works here,” said a spokesperson for Canyon Vista Recovery Center, who said the facility does not support conversion therapy and supports our efforts to expose charlatans.

Last week, TWO received private information that Graves was “terminated” in the aftermath of an exclusive TWO investigation in January 2024. We discovered the notorious quack was stripped of his credentials in Colorado due to a sexual assault allegation by a client. Graves refused to fight the charge, to save his career, and instead moved to Arizona to reinvent himself as a life coach. The news was first reported at LGBTQ Nation.

An expert on therapy in Arizona described the state as “a wild, wild west” because therapists don’t need to be licensed to practice, they only need to work under a licensed supervisor, a dangerous loophole reportedly exploited by Graves. The disgraced therapist may also have obscured his name, using the alias “Jason” to make it more difficult to search his ignominious employment history.

“Graves is a disgrace to his profession and his so-called therapy is a clear and present danger to clients,” said Truth Wins Out’s Executive Director Wayne Besen. “We are grateful that he is no longer employed, where he can do real damage to those he purports to help.”

A whistleblower with direct knowledge of the situation told us Graves exhibited:

“A very strange demeanor while there [at Canyon Vista] placing intimate handwritten little notes on his clients beds (widely inappropriate) and appeared to struggle with boundaries (had ‘lunch dates’ with certain family members of clients who he had taken a special interest in. These would occur at his home)…He seems to clearly be a conflicted and troubled individual.”

“Jayson Graves losing his job is a start,” said Matt Ashcroft, a conversion therapy survivor, whose research was instrumental to our investigation. “His entire life is fraudulent. Given the credible sexual assault allegations leveled against him and his toxic brand of therapy, he’s lucky he’s not behind bars.”

“As someone deeply involved in holistic healthcare, we need to ensure that known conversion therapists can’t worm their way into behavioral health facilities where they can degrade care and harm clients,” said Stevie Inghram, a key researcher on our report. “Doing so is antithetical to the shared principle of ‘do no harm’ across all healthcare sectors. How many queer and trans youth must be harmed due to this widespread negligence?”

Graves served as the National Program Director for New Life Ministry’s “Every Man’s Battle” seminars. He was a speaker for Focus on the Family conferences and the host of “The Blazing Grace Show” radio program and SkyAngel Network’s “Pure Passion” ex-gay television show. Graves sometimes collaborated with now-defunct “ex-gay” ministry Exodus International, which promoted “freedom from homosexuality through Jesus Christ.”

Conversion therapy is rejected by every respected medical and mental health organization in the world, including the American Medical Association, American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Psychiatric Association.

Truth Wins Out educates the world on the harm caused by destructive “ex-gay” conversion programs, while fighting to eliminate anti-LGBTQ prejudice and discrimination. We believe that genuine freedom and contentment derive from authenticity and living one’s truth.

Related Posts