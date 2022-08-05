On today’s show, I argue that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the right move in visiting Taiwan. At a time of rising authoritarianism across the globe, including America, she made a strong stand in support of freedom and democracy. Then I interview Nancy Thompson, founder of the organization Mothers Against Greg Abbott. She discusses her campaign to defeat the extremist Texas governor, who she says is harming Texas families. Next, we pay homage to my friend Jerry Stephenson, who passed away this week. He was the father of the Ex-Gay’s Survivors movement and dedicated his life to fighting conversion therapy and exposing religious hypocrites. To discuss the topic of conversion therapy, I have a conversation with Matt Ashcroft, a survivor of the Ex-Gay Group Journey in the Manhood.

