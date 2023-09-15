“Wayne writes with the passion and skill of a novelist as he tells this story of so-called ‘ex-gay’ therapy. Lies with a Straight Face is a beautifully written, well-researched and up-to-the moment science-based volume.” –Frank Schaeffer, Author, Crazy for God

The book release date is October 11, National Coming Out Day. All royalties from book sales benefit Truth Wins Out. So, each purchase is a donation to help Truth Wins Out fight the “ex-gay” industry.

The Definitive Story of the ‘Ex-Gay’ Industry’s Implosion

Lies with a Straight Face tells the fascinating story of the precipitous rise and fall of the “ex-gay” conversion industry in a manner that is both enlightening and entertaining. This fast-moving, fact-based book is perfect or those who enjoy the marriage of politics, history and current events.

The book features the riveting story of the 1998 Truth in Love ad campaign, where the Religious Right’s most prominent organizations joined forces to prove that LGBTQ people could be converted to heterosexuality through prayer and therapy. Their provocative national ad campaign created saturation media coverage, turned “ex-gay” into a household term and sparked innumerable water cooler conversations.

In this book, you’ll find out the shocking results of the Truth in Love campaign and learn about what happened to their outspoken “ex-gay” poster boys and girls. Lies with a Straight Face also discusses the contemporary con artists in the “ex-gay” industry and offers tangible ways for today’s leaders to fight back.

Lies with a Straight Face is a sequel published on the twenty-year anniversary of Anything But Straight: Unmasking the Scandals and Lies Behind the Ex-Gay Myth. Nominated for two Lambda Literary Awards, Besen’s original book documents the history of conversion “cure” programs from the early 20th Century to 2002. His new book discusses what happened from 2003 up to the present day.