Reality Check: Senate Plan Could Leave 32 million without Healthcare

Next week, Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans may force a vote to repeal key sections of ObamaCare without a replacement. This CBO says this nightmare could lead to 32 million Americans losing their health insurance.

In this Reality Check segment, Wayne Besen talks about the cruel and heartless effort to strip health insurance from people in the name of cost savings and enriching insurance executives.

