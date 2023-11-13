Truth Wins Out is the Little Engine that Could. We are a small organization that accomplishes Big Things that far exceed our modest budget. Please consider a generous tax-deductible contribution today to help us research, monitor and expose the “ex-gay” conversion industry, while allowing Truth Wins Out to educate the media and public.

A few of our 2023 accomplishments:

We provided the key evidence proving House Speaker Mike Johnson supports and promotes “ex-gay” conversion therapy. The story, featuring our work, broke this month at CNN and was reported on by Vanity Fair, The Daily Mail, The New Civil Rights Movement, Raw Story and The New Republic.

Released a new book, Lies with a Straight Face: Exposing the Cranks and Cons Inside the ‘Ex-Gay’ Industry, that will frame the issue politically and define conversion therapy for a generation. (Buy Book)

Launched an explosive investigation that exposed leading “ex-gay” activist Christopher Doyle as a right wing hypocrite who allegedly beat his wife, choked his children and likely had a gay affair with his male therapy client.

Created a campaign against Ron DeSantis that portrayed the Florida governor as an authoritarian menace to democracy who was unfit to be president. Our effort included a website that exhaustively researched and documented DeSantis’ reprehensible record in Florida, including his attacks on the LGBTQ community.

Publicized that “ex-gay” activist Jeffrey McCall quit his Freedom March conversion ministry to come out as Scarlett, a transgender woman.

Original research on emerging “ex-gay” conversion organizations.

Truth Wins Out strives to continue being The Little Engine That Could, but we simply CAN’T without your generosity and commitment to our work. Please consider a generous tax-deductible contribution today, so we can fight for you and create a better world for the next generation of LGBTQ people.