On The Wayne Besen Show: The Red Wave turned into a Red Ripple, with Democrats holding the Senate and the House still in play. We begin our post-election coverage with 10 key lessons learned in the midterms.One bright spot for Republicans is a 20-point victory for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Wayne explains why DeSantis is highly overrated and will turn out to a bust. DeSantis victory, and bigoted right-wing policies, is leading activists to consider an “anything but Florida” campaign. Wayne interviews human rights activist Stampp Corbin who is urging tourists and conventions to shun the Sunshine State.

Wayne interviews a conservative who says that Republicans could have performed better if they had paid more attention to helping American workers, rather than focusing on a culture war with the woke.

Finally, Wayne discusses the fact that even in defeat, America is stuck with millions of brainwashed Trump supporters. They need to enter right wing rehab to deprogram, but Republican leaders don’t have the integrity or courage to tell these Q-Anon-loving zealots the truth.

00:00 Democrats Keep the Senate

01:54 Big Red Wave Never Happened

08:03 ‘Rain Man Ron’ DeSantis is Not Ready for Prime Time

22:54 “Anywhere But Florida” – Stampp Corbin Interview

43:26 Rep. Clyburn Defines GOP Demagoguery on FOX News

48:11 GOP Fail – Sohrab Ahmari Interview

01:04:01 GOP Base Needs Right Wing Rehab, But Who will Tell Them?

