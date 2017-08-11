On The Wayne Besen Show, we begin with the Reality Check segment, where Wayne discusses scientists leaking a report on climate change because they are fearful Trump will suppress it. Wayne interviews Richard Kahlenberg of the Century Foundation about the new plague of economic segregation in American cities.

In the Swamp Dive segment, Wayne talks about a new poll that show a majority of Republicans would let Trump postpone the 2020 election and stay on as president. We also deal with the battle of words with North Korea, and the president’s latest target is Sen. Mitch McConnell, while several groups sue to challenge Trump’s ban on transgender service members.