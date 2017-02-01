One Response to The Wayne Besen Show: Democrats Must ‘Bork’ Neil Gorsuch

The only acceptable Supreme Court pick is Merrick Garland. The Republicans pulled a coup of SCOTUS. Time to “Bork” Neil Gorsuch.
by Wayne Besen • February 1, 2017 • Video • Comments (1) • 1061
jane says: Hi Wayne, I'm sure glad you are sticking around and that I finally found you again. I really real...
jane says: come back come back where ever you are wayne. WE REALLY MISS YOU. THE NEW GUY STINKS COMPARED TO Y...
Keith says: Bring Wayne besen back to radio at wcpt he had a great program and was very informative...
Todd says: Wayne! I used to listen to you on WCPT. I'm from fort Lauderdale, when are you back on the air?!!?!....
come back come back where ever you are wayne.
WE REALLY MISS YOU. THE NEW GUY STINKS COMPARED TO YOU.