The Wayne Besen Show: Democrats Must ‘Bork’ Neil Gorsuch

The only acceptable Supreme Court pick is Merrick Garland. The Republicans pulled a coup of SCOTUS. Time to “Bork” Neil Gorsuch.

One Response to The Wayne Besen Show: Democrats Must ‘Bork’ Neil Gorsuch

  1. jane says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    come back come back where ever you are wayne.
    WE REALLY MISS YOU. THE NEW GUY STINKS COMPARED TO YOU.

