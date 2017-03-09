Wayne interviews Christian Picciolini, the co-founder of, Life After Hate, and the author of, Romantic Violence: Memoirs Of An American Skinhead, which details his time as a leader in the American white power movement.
by Wayne Besen • March 9, 2017 • Uncategorized • Comments (0) • 558
Wayne interviews Christian Picciolini, the co-founder of, Life After Hate, and the author of, Romantic Violence: Memoirs Of An American Skinhead, which details his time as a leader in the American white power movement.
August 14, 2017 • 222
August 11, 2017 • 271
August 11, 2017 • 278
August 10, 2017 • 227
August 7, 2017 • 278
August 7, 2017 • 349
March 27, 2017 • 2573
March 30, 2017 • 2320
June 19, 2015 • 9824
March 30, 2016 • 4299
September 30, 2014 • 8947
September 24, 2015 • 3436
October 27, 2014 • 2723
April 26, 2017 • 507
October 19, 2015 • 1628
September 22, 2014 • 3145
March 19, 2016 • 1490
January 23, 2017 • 830
August 14, 2017 • Uncategorized • 222
August 11, 2017 • Uncategorized • 271
August 11, 2017 • The Wayne Besen Show, Uncategorized • 278
August 10, 2017 • Uncategorized • 227
jane says: Hi Wayne, I'm sure glad you are sticking around and that I finally found you again. I really real...
jane says: come back come back where ever you are wayne. WE REALLY MISS YOU. THE NEW GUY STINKS COMPARED TO Y...
Keith says: Bring Wayne besen back to radio at wcpt he had a great program and was very informative...
Todd says: Wayne! I used to listen to you on WCPT. I'm from fort Lauderdale, when are you back on the air?!!?!....
© 2017 Wayne Besen™