4 Responses to The Wayne Besen Show: Mike Huckabee Cons Christians

The Wayne Besen Show slams presidential candidate Mike Huckabee for suggesting that Barack Obama is a fake Christian. In reality, Mike Huckabee has conned Christians and skirted ethics laws his entire slippery career.
by Wayne Besen • September 24, 2015 • The Wayne Besen Show, Video • Comments (4) • 3491
The Wayne Besen Show slams presidential candidate Mike Huckabee for suggesting that Barack Obama is a fake Christian. In reality, Mike Huckabee has conned Christians and skirted ethics laws his entire slippery career.
August 14, 2017 • 264
August 11, 2017 • 321
August 11, 2017 • 329
August 10, 2017 • 273
August 7, 2017 • 340
August 7, 2017 • 576
March 27, 2017 • 2700
March 30, 2017 • 2423
June 19, 2015 • 9875
March 30, 2016 • 4350
September 30, 2014 • 9025
September 24, 2015 • 3491
January 7, 2015 • 2657
September 20, 2014 • 2587
February 3, 2015 • 3250
October 5, 2015 • 1584
August 11, 2017 • 321
February 17, 2015 • 2504
August 14, 2017 • Uncategorized • 264
August 11, 2017 • Uncategorized • 321
August 11, 2017 • The Wayne Besen Show, Uncategorized • 329
August 10, 2017 • Uncategorized • 273
jane says: Hi Wayne, I'm sure glad you are sticking around and that I finally found you again. I really real...
jane says: come back come back where ever you are wayne. WE REALLY MISS YOU. THE NEW GUY STINKS COMPARED TO Y...
Keith says: Bring Wayne besen back to radio at wcpt he had a great program and was very informative...
Todd says: Wayne! I used to listen to you on WCPT. I'm from fort Lauderdale, when are you back on the air?!!?!....
© 2017 Wayne Besen™
I love the Wayne been show. Miss you dearly
I think the show was cancelled because he attacked the governor calling play by play what Rauner and Griffin were doing in an attempt to turn our state from reliably blue to purple and eventually red. Governor made a phone call and made a promise or two to the powers to be at the station and all of a sudden the show was canceled out of the blue. When he comes to the host, one cannot be more local than wayne. Out of five days of broadcast at three hours a week day all wayne did was promoting Chicago politics and Chicago business. I think that if the people that called themselves a besen fan can stop listening to wcpt during 2 to 5 hour on weekdays they will realize that after a dip in the audience rating that this is not the way to go. If you want progressive content just listen thru the Internet and sirius. The rest of the hosts are all on sirius and ktnf or other stations.
You were the fairest,most articulate voice on WCPT. All that’s left for we liberal thinkers is come canned claptrap that doesn’t come close to addressing the dangerous reign of Trump. We have been purchased by the Russians,and we need strong voices to get us through this terrible regime. Please find an accessible home for your words of wisdom. We miss you and your unpretentious words – thank you for everything and best of luck.
Your sense of humor combined with fairness was so intriguing to me. I sure miss your program. WCPT was downright idiotic to let you go. I do not listen to wcpt anymore. I will be looking for you on the waves kiddo.