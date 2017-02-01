MENU

The Wayne Besen Show: Should LGBT people be pleased about Trump’s continuation of Obama’s executive order banning discrimination for LGBT people?

Should LGBT people be pleased about Trump’s continuation of Obama’s executive order banning discrimination for LGBT people?

No. It is likely the precursor for an odious “religious freedom” bill where businesses could refuse to serve LGBT people based on “sincere religious beliefs.”

They will use today’s action to disingenuously say, “see, we aren’t homophobic, we just want to protect Christians too.”

3 Responses to The Wayne Besen Show: Should LGBT people be pleased about Trump’s continuation of Obama’s executive order banning discrimination for LGBT people?

  1. Johnny Dorman says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Missing you on KCPT Radio in Chicago, Wayne. Where did you go?

  2. Johnny Dorman says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    That’s WCPT, my mistake. Wayne, you were on at noontime pacific time, but I don’t know where you are now.

  3. Dean says:
    May 16, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    You had fantastic show on wcpt radio, you did not put up with any BS. where are you now, are you presenting any talk show. miss you a lot.

