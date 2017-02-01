3 Responses to The Wayne Besen Show: Should LGBT people be pleased about Trump’s continuation of Obama’s executive order banning discrimination for LGBT people?

Should LGBT people be pleased about Trump’s continuation of Obama’s executive order banning discrimination for LGBT people?
No. It is likely the precursor for an odious “religious freedom” bill where businesses could refuse to serve LGBT people based on “sincere religious beliefs.”
They will use today’s action to disingenuously say, “see, we aren’t homophobic, we just want to protect Christians too.”
