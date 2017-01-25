2 Responses to The Wayne Besen Show takes on Trump’s threat to send in the Feds to Chicago

Trump, we will meet you. We will greet you. We will resist. Don’t underestimate the will of Chicagoans. We stand together against those who would violate the U.S. Constitution and our civil liberties.
How can Donald Trump stop the gangs in Chicago, when he doesn’t have the courage to stand up to the NRA in Washington?
Thanks to the NRA, most of the murders come from guns obtained from outside our city. If Trump wants to lower our murder rate in Chicago, he can begin by ordering Mike Pence to bring the feds into Indiana, to stop their guns from flooding our city.
Hi, I am a fan of your radio show in Chicago. I am an African American woman. I wish I paid more attention to politic in High School but I did not. Wayne doing the summer John Mccain and Mitch McConnell, I know I misspelled their names, both said they will not vote for Hillary Clinton supreme court pick, and both said the will leave the court at four to four. Wayne is that still a good idea for the democrats
Wayne
I agree with everything you are saying.
Please, WHAT CAN WE ACTUALLY DO ??
We are living through a horrible replay of
1933 Germany, except now it is
1933 USA + RUSSIA + WHO KNOWS WHO ELSE
PLEASE , WHAT CAN WE DO ??!