2 Responses to The Wayne Besen Show: Trump Regime Creates ‘Alternative Facts’ and Attacks the Media; Chicago Rips off Motorists with Sleazy Ticketing

Wayne discusses the coordinated attack on the media by the Trump administration.
The city of Chicago’s bullshit ticket system. The mayor is shaking down Chicagoans.
The Wayne Besen Show: January 24, 2017
Hey Wayne, are you and old school raver? You have THE BEST bumper music I’ve ever heard. Could you list the tunes on here or your Facebook page?
Yes — I am an old raver from back in Miami and NYC