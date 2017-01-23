MENU

by • January 23, 2017 • UncategorizedComments (2)853

The Wayne Besen Show: Trump Regime Creates ‘Alternative Facts’ and Attacks the Media; Chicago Rips off Motorists with Sleazy Ticketing

The Wayne Besen Show on WCPT-AM 820. Call in 773-763-9278. You can continue listening live at wcpt820.com

Wayne discusses the coordinated attack on the media by the Trump administration.

The city of Chicago’s bullshit ticket system. The mayor is shaking down Chicagoans.

Related Posts

Previous post:
 Next Post:
about the author:

2 Responses to The Wayne Besen Show: Trump Regime Creates ‘Alternative Facts’ and Attacks the Media; Chicago Rips off Motorists with Sleazy Ticketing

  1. ShyJuan Clemons says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Hey Wayne, are you and old school raver? You have THE BEST bumper music I’ve ever heard. Could you list the tunes on here or your Facebook page?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Galleries

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

About Us

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nunc et turpis nec nunc ornare consequat. Nunc posuere mollis nulla, vel vestibulum nisi feugiat in. Mauris vitae velit orci. Suspendisse at tellus sed magna pellentesque suscipit. Curabitur tempor neque tortor, sed egestas lorem tempor nec. Donec vulputate pharetra dui, eu eleifend velit imperdiet faucibus.