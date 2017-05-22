Breaking News: The New York Times reports that President Donald Trump told the Russians in the Oval Office, last week, that James Comey was a “nut job” and that firing the FBI director eased “great pressure.”

Now Traitor Trump is jetting to Saudi Arabia to give a speech on Islam. Previously, the Comrade in Chief declared, “Islam hates us” and he pushed for Muslim ban on immigration.

So, there’s no way this can go wrong.

The Saudis are smart. They understand that Tump is a narcissistic, ego-maniac who creates U.S. policy by rewarding those who personally like him.

With this in mind, the Saudi’s plan to flatter Trump by going all out with what the New York Times describes as a “grandiose reception.” It will be like Trump Tower in the desert.

Trump will also attend the “International Counterterrorism Conference.” This is ironic, considering that Saudi Arabia is the world’s number 1 exporter of terrorism. Will Trump hold them accountable?

Fifteen of the Nineteen, 9-Eleven hijackers came from Saudi Arabia. Osama bin-Laden, the man who funded and masterminded the attack was also a Saudi citizen.

Today, most Islamic terrorism from Pakistan, to Afghanistan, to Kosovo to Western Europe – to internally in the United States – is funded by Saudi Arabia. They spend millions to radicalize youth with violent Wahabbi teachings whether in books, Madrassa’s or online.

Trump talks a good game about America First – but he appears ready to leave America’s values behind.

Will Trump force Melania or Ivanka to wear veils over their faces? In 2105, Trump was angry when Michele Obama refused to wear a veil in Saudi Arabia Tweeting:

“Many people are saying it is wonderful Mrs. Obama refused to wear a headscarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted. We have enuf enemies.”

So, to make friends, Trump may sell out the rights of women, including his wife and daughter. I guess we will soon find out.

Human Rights activists are worried that Trump will make nice with monsters and murderers such as Sudan President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for genocide. Egypt’s president, also a human rights abuser will be at the meet-and-greet.

Will Trump embrace these scoundrels, as he has with Putin, Kim Jon Un, and the serial killer Duterte?

There are reports that country musician Toby Keith will perform – but won’t sing “Beer for my Horses,” lest he offend the Saudis who oppress their people by not allowing alcohol.

Again, thank you so much for defending American values from religious tyranny.

Donald Trump is running away from troubles at home to, undoubtedly, make trouble abroad. Don’t let the upcoming gaffes overseas distract from the trouble our Comrade in Chief is in at home. We must not become distracted and forget.

While in Saudi Arabia, Trump should visit the chop chop square – where the Saudis amputate the limbs of thieves and political opponents.

Because when he gets home, his political head will continue to be on the metaphorical chopping block – with the media and members of Congress beginning to openly whisper possible “impeachment.”