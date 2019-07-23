The Russians and Chinese understand the U.S. is hobbled by a weak and incompetent president. These two hostile nations, these totalitarian states have greatly improved their ties. My fear is that they will work together in this unprecedented time, when the American commander in chief is a buffoon who has undermined allies and has no real allegiance to democracy. Foes of the US likely see this as an opportune time to make aggressive moves.
While our military is strong, the fish rots from the head, and Trump is calling the shots. I have no confidence that we would prevail in a prolonged conflict with Trump making key decisions. And never forget, Trump thinks he knows more about military operations than the Generals
about the author: Wayne Besen