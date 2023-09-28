FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Conversion Therapy is a Ridiculous, Not Religious Practice Based on Malpractice, Not Medicine, Says TWO

Delray Beach, FL– Truth Wins Out expressed profound disappointment and strong condemnation in response to reports indicating that Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Prime Minister, is planning to scuttle a long-promised conversion therapy ban. This is a deplorable step backwards that gives into radical anti-LGBTQ extremists and undermines the basic rights and human dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals.

As prime minister five years ago, Theresa May promised a ban on practices that sought to suppress or “cure” a person’s sexual orientation. Boris Johnson repeated the pledge during the 2019 general election campaign, The Guardian reports. Now, Sunak is prepared to drop the legislation entirely citing phony fears that it would inhibit religious practices. He also disingenuously claims that such protections were “problematic or ineffective in other countries”.

“Conversion therapy is a ridiculous practice, not a religious one and it is malpractice disguised as medicine,” said Truth Wins Out Executive Director Wayne Besen, who is releasing a book October 11 debunking conversion therapy, Lies with a Straight Face: Exposing the Cranks and Cons Inside the ‘Ex-Gay’ Industry. “Protections could always be more effective, but isn’t the job of proper implementation and enforcement Sunak’s? Instead of passing the buck with weak excuses, he should attempt real leadership.”

Conversion therapy, a harmful and discredited practice that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, has been widely disavowed by medical and mental health organizations around the world. It has been shown to cause severe emotional and psychological harm, leading to increased rates of depression, anxiety, and even suicidal ideation among those subjected to it.

The ban on conversion therapy is a vital step towards protecting the fundamental human rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, ensuring that they are free from discrimination, and enabling them to live authentically without fear of prejudice or harm. Scrapping this ban would not only be regressive but also send a deeply troubling message to the LGBTQ+ community, suggesting that their well-being and autonomy are not valued.

Truth Wins Out urges Sunak to reconsider this likely decision and listen to the overwhelming consensus of medical and mental health experts, as well as LGBTQ+ advocates, who have long argued for the prohibition of conversion therapy. We implore the government to maintain its commitment to equality, inclusivity, and human rights for all citizens.

Truth Wins Out educates the world on the harm caused by destructive “ex-gay” conversion programs, while fighting to eliminate anti-LGBTQ prejudice and discrimination. We believe that genuine freedom and contentment derive from authenticity and living one’s truth.

###