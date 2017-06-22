Ad Text:

In a land of storied leaders, in the shadow of monuments Bruce Rauner has brought monumental dysfunction.

Pettiness and partisanship, finger pointing and failure. Springfield is sullied, our state’s reputation stained.

Bruce Rauner, empty promises dressed in an empty suit.

No Budget Bruce has caused great uncertainty, decreased confidence, and undermined business, technology, and education. Rauner has declared war on working people. He has deliberately harmed the most vulnerable people in Illinois.

We can’t afford four more years of the governor’s bickering and backbiting – we need reasonable leaders who get results. It’s time to get out of Rauner’s Rut – and move Illinois forward, into the future.