Wayne Applauds the Democrats for standing up to the Republicans and forcing the GOP to invoke the ‘Nuclear Option’

This will help the Democrats and progressive legislation in the future.

2 Responses to Wayne Applauds the Democrats for standing up to the Republicans and forcing the GOP to invoke the ‘Nuclear Option’

  1. Les McAnelly says:
    April 8, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    The filibuster is a tool to stop legislation.
    Since the Repubs are obstructors and the Dems want to govern and
    actually do things, in the long run the nuking of the filibuster will
    benefits the Dems much more, especially when you consider that laws
    that are passed are dificult to undo, ie Obamacare.

    • Les McAnelly says:
      April 8, 2017 at 12:38 pm

      This pertains to legislation which still has the filibuster for now.
      Supreme Court nominations are now 51 votes which is going to
      make things more extreme.

