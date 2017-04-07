2 Responses to Wayne Applauds the Democrats for standing up to the Republicans and forcing the GOP to invoke the ‘Nuclear Option’

This will help the Democrats and progressive legislation in the future.
by Wayne Besen • April 7, 2017 • Uncategorized • Comments (2) • 642
This will help the Democrats and progressive legislation in the future.
August 14, 2017 • 222
August 11, 2017 • 272
August 11, 2017 • 278
August 10, 2017 • 228
August 7, 2017 • 279
August 7, 2017 • 350
March 27, 2017 • 2573
March 30, 2017 • 2321
June 19, 2015 • 9824
March 30, 2016 • 4299
September 30, 2014 • 8947
September 24, 2015 • 3436
July 23, 2014 • 3030
August 26, 2015 • 2488
March 8, 2017 • 464
March 19, 2016 • 1490
April 24, 2017 • 407
October 28, 2015 • 1353
August 14, 2017 • Uncategorized • 222
August 11, 2017 • Uncategorized • 272
August 11, 2017 • The Wayne Besen Show, Uncategorized • 278
August 10, 2017 • Uncategorized • 228
jane says: Hi Wayne, I'm sure glad you are sticking around and that I finally found you again. I really real...
jane says: come back come back where ever you are wayne. WE REALLY MISS YOU. THE NEW GUY STINKS COMPARED TO Y...
Keith says: Bring Wayne besen back to radio at wcpt he had a great program and was very informative...
Todd says: Wayne! I used to listen to you on WCPT. I'm from fort Lauderdale, when are you back on the air?!!?!....
© 2017 Wayne Besen™
The filibuster is a tool to stop legislation.
Since the Repubs are obstructors and the Dems want to govern and
actually do things, in the long run the nuking of the filibuster will
benefits the Dems much more, especially when you consider that laws
that are passed are dificult to undo, ie Obamacare.
This pertains to legislation which still has the filibuster for now.
Supreme Court nominations are now 51 votes which is going to
make things more extreme.