Looking forward to appearing with Michelangelo Signorile Thursday on SiriusXMProgress to discuss Lies with a Straight Face: Exposing the Cranks and Cons Inside the ‘Ex-Gay’ Industry. We will also discuss how the right wing is trying to stuff the corpse of the ex-gay lie and trot it back out on the public stage. For example, right wing crackpot host Matt Walsh promoted conversion therapy yesterday and said, “there’s no reason why a person can’t receive successful counseling to overcome same-sex attraction.”

Related Posts