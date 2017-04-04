One Response to Wayne demands the Democrats Filibuster Neil Gorsuch; Tells FOX’s Bill O’Reilly He’s a Pig for Sexual Harassment Settlements

Wayne tells the Democrats to filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. He also addresses the tawdry sexual harassment allegations against FOX’s Bill O’ Reilly. Isn’t FOX supposed to be the family values network?
by Wayne Besen • April 4, 2017
jane says: Hi Wayne, I'm sure glad you are sticking around and that I finally found you again. I really real...
jane says: come back come back where ever you are wayne. WE REALLY MISS YOU. THE NEW GUY STINKS COMPARED TO Y...
Keith says: Bring Wayne besen back to radio at wcpt he had a great program and was very informative...
Todd says: Wayne! I used to listen to you on WCPT. I'm from fort Lauderdale, when are you back on the air?!!?!....
Wayne, thanks for being a strong voice in America. I miss listening to you and hope you get a national gig soon.
The dude in your spot may be nice but he isn’t what I want to listen to.
Going to reschedule my listening time so I can catch you live.
Best of luck and keep them honest.