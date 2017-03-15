The new CBO numbers are out. TrumpCare is an unmitigated disaster. It would leave 24 million people uninsured. No wonder why Trump and Sean Spicer trashed the CBO.
by Wayne Besen • March 15, 2017 • Uncategorized • Comments (0) • 498
The new CBO numbers are out. TrumpCare is an unmitigated disaster. It would leave 24 million people uninsured. No wonder why Trump and Sean Spicer trashed the CBO.
August 14, 2017 • 222
August 11, 2017 • 272
August 11, 2017 • 279
August 10, 2017 • 228
August 7, 2017 • 279
August 7, 2017 • 350
March 27, 2017 • 2574
March 30, 2017 • 2321
June 19, 2015 • 9824
March 30, 2016 • 4299
September 30, 2014 • 8947
September 24, 2015 • 3436
October 27, 2014 • 2593
July 31, 2014 • 3257
August 18, 2015 • 2708
May 24, 2015 • 1931
December 8, 2015 • 1977
October 1, 2015 • 2184
August 14, 2017 • Uncategorized • 222
August 11, 2017 • Uncategorized • 272
August 11, 2017 • The Wayne Besen Show, Uncategorized • 279
August 10, 2017 • Uncategorized • 228
jane says: Hi Wayne, I'm sure glad you are sticking around and that I finally found you again. I really real...
jane says: come back come back where ever you are wayne. WE REALLY MISS YOU. THE NEW GUY STINKS COMPARED TO Y...
Keith says: Bring Wayne besen back to radio at wcpt he had a great program and was very informative...
Todd says: Wayne! I used to listen to you on WCPT. I'm from fort Lauderdale, when are you back on the air?!!?!....
© 2017 Wayne Besen™