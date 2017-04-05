MENU

Wayne Raises Hell about the Abominable New Healthcare Scam put forth by Republicans

Wayne discusses the abominable new healthcare scam put forth by Republicans. It denies adequate coverage for people with preexisting conditions. It also allows states to sell crappy shell plans.

What do you think of the Republican’s new plan?

One Response to Wayne Raises Hell about the Abominable New Healthcare Scam put forth by Republicans

  1. RomanBWitkowsky says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Republican Health Care Plan can best be described as being simply immoral. To even submit such a Bill does not speak highly for the ethics of those that drafted the Bill.

