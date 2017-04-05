One Response to Wayne Raises Hell about the Abominable New Healthcare Scam put forth by Republicans

Wayne discusses the abominable new healthcare scam put forth by Republicans. It denies adequate coverage for people with preexisting conditions. It also allows states to sell crappy shell plans.
What do you think of the Republican’s new plan?
by Wayne Besen • April 5, 2017 • Uncategorized • Comments (1) • 505
Wayne discusses the abominable new healthcare scam put forth by Republicans. It denies adequate coverage for people with preexisting conditions. It also allows states to sell crappy shell plans.
What do you think of the Republican’s new plan?
August 14, 2017 • 222
August 11, 2017 • 272
August 11, 2017 • 278
August 10, 2017 • 228
August 7, 2017 • 279
August 7, 2017 • 350
March 27, 2017 • 2573
March 30, 2017 • 2321
June 19, 2015 • 9824
March 30, 2016 • 4299
September 30, 2014 • 8947
September 24, 2015 • 3436
March 22, 2017 • 520
December 21, 2014 • 1880
March 3, 2015 • 2715
February 17, 2015 • 2480
March 30, 2017 • 2321
October 14, 2014 • 2199
August 14, 2017 • Uncategorized • 222
August 11, 2017 • Uncategorized • 272
August 11, 2017 • The Wayne Besen Show, Uncategorized • 278
August 10, 2017 • Uncategorized • 228
jane says: Hi Wayne, I'm sure glad you are sticking around and that I finally found you again. I really real...
jane says: come back come back where ever you are wayne. WE REALLY MISS YOU. THE NEW GUY STINKS COMPARED TO Y...
Keith says: Bring Wayne besen back to radio at wcpt he had a great program and was very informative...
Todd says: Wayne! I used to listen to you on WCPT. I'm from fort Lauderdale, when are you back on the air?!!?!....
© 2017 Wayne Besen™
Republican Health Care Plan can best be described as being simply immoral. To even submit such a Bill does not speak highly for the ethics of those that drafted the Bill.