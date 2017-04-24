One Response to Wayne says it’s Pathetic how Bill O’Reilly Blames a Left Wing Conspiracy on his Demise

Remember when Republicans used to be the party of “personal responsibility” and “family values”? Wayne says it’s pathetic how Bill O’Reilly is trying to blame a left wing conspiracy on his demise for alleged sexual harassment.

Wayne calls Bill O’Reilly a pig who needs to go. He also slams FOX News viewers for knowingly tuning in to an alleged sexual deviant in record numbers.

What do you think of Billy O’s downfall?