One Response to Wayne says it’s Pathetic how Bill O’Reilly Blames a Left Wing Conspiracy on his Demise

Remember when Republicans used to be the party of “personal responsibility” and “family values”? Wayne says it’s pathetic how Bill O’Reilly is trying to blame a left wing conspiracy on his demise for alleged sexual harassment.
Wayne calls Bill O’Reilly a pig who needs to go. He also slams FOX News viewers for knowingly tuning in to an alleged sexual deviant in record numbers.
What do you think of Billy O’s downfall?
Hi Wayne, I’m sure glad you are sticking around and that I finally found you again.
I really really loved your daily program on wcpt. You and Randy rhoads are top notch.
I just know you will get your own show soon. Can’t you do a “mike malloy” type show of 1 or 2 hrs or like randys? I’d buy a podcast even. Mikes gotten really crappy. You were awesome. You really did your homework also.
Keep up the good work and don’t stop. We need to hear your voice now more than ever.’You’re great for moral….
Love Jane