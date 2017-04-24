2 Responses to Wayne Talks About How Consolidation and Deregulation of Airlines Has Degraded the Flying Experience

The more the airlines focus on their near-record bottom line, the more their service is bottom of the barrel.
What do you think?
by Wayne Besen • April 24, 2017 • Uncategorized • Comments (2) • 634
The more the airlines focus on their near-record bottom line, the more their service is bottom of the barrel.
What do you think?
August 14, 2017 • 221
August 11, 2017 • 271
August 11, 2017 • 278
August 10, 2017 • 227
August 7, 2017 • 278
August 7, 2017 • 349
March 27, 2017 • 2573
March 30, 2017 • 2320
June 19, 2015 • 9824
March 30, 2016 • 4299
September 30, 2014 • 8947
September 24, 2015 • 3436
November 8, 2014 • 2616
May 21, 2015 • 2012
October 1, 2015 • 3784
June 15, 2015 • 1650
June 20, 2015 • 1833
July 12, 2014 • 2677
August 14, 2017 • Uncategorized • 221
August 11, 2017 • Uncategorized • 271
August 11, 2017 • The Wayne Besen Show, Uncategorized • 278
August 10, 2017 • Uncategorized • 227
jane says: Hi Wayne, I'm sure glad you are sticking around and that I finally found you again. I really real...
jane says: come back come back where ever you are wayne. WE REALLY MISS YOU. THE NEW GUY STINKS COMPARED TO Y...
Keith says: Bring Wayne besen back to radio at wcpt he had a great program and was very informative...
Todd says: Wayne! I used to listen to you on WCPT. I'm from fort Lauderdale, when are you back on the air?!!?!....
© 2017 Wayne Besen™
Wayne where did you go?!!!! What the hell!!!! They are such cowards at that station you were great and the new guy I honestly can’t stand and please come back you were awesome an angry progressive and funny give them hell Wayne!!!!!!
Hi Wayne!
I’m from Minnesota, I live in Texas and I love Chicago. I’ve enjoyed listening to your show on WCPT. Your take on local and national politics was evenly balanced and kept me informed. I think it was a mistake on their part to let you go. Ben is okay but he is radio valium compared to your radio red bull. His show shouldn’t have come at the expense of yours. I listened primarily because of your combative spirit and energy against the forces of evil (er, Republicans).
My family had worked for Northwest Airlines (now Delta) and I long for the pre-911 days when air travel was largely hassle free and enjoyable compared to what we are subjected to now. The stories coming out in the last few weeks from several US airlines just disgust me.
I just wanted to check in and say I’m a fan and that we need your voice out there. I want to hear you again back on the air or in a podcast. I’m also a fan of other progressive talkers particularly, Rhandi Rhodes, Mike Malloy, Norman Goldman and Bob Kincaid and firmly believe you belong with their company or they with yours. Should you decide to pursue a similar revenue path as they do, I’ll gladly contribute to it. Til then, I’ll keep watching your posts.
BGP