MENU

by • April 24, 2017 • UncategorizedComments (2)634

Wayne Talks About How Consolidation and Deregulation of Airlines Has Degraded the Flying Experience

The more the airlines focus on their near-record bottom line, the more their service is bottom of the barrel.

What do you think?

Related Posts

Previous post:
 Next Post:
about the author:

2 Responses to Wayne Talks About How Consolidation and Deregulation of Airlines Has Degraded the Flying Experience

  1. Angry progressive Amy says:
    April 24, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Wayne where did you go?!!!! What the hell!!!! They are such cowards at that station you were great and the new guy I honestly can’t stand and please come back you were awesome an angry progressive and funny give them hell Wayne!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Big Gay Phil says:
    April 27, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Hi Wayne!

    I’m from Minnesota, I live in Texas and I love Chicago. I’ve enjoyed listening to your show on WCPT. Your take on local and national politics was evenly balanced and kept me informed. I think it was a mistake on their part to let you go. Ben is okay but he is radio valium compared to your radio red bull. His show shouldn’t have come at the expense of yours. I listened primarily because of your combative spirit and energy against the forces of evil (er, Republicans).

    My family had worked for Northwest Airlines (now Delta) and I long for the pre-911 days when air travel was largely hassle free and enjoyable compared to what we are subjected to now. The stories coming out in the last few weeks from several US airlines just disgust me.

    I just wanted to check in and say I’m a fan and that we need your voice out there. I want to hear you again back on the air or in a podcast. I’m also a fan of other progressive talkers particularly, Rhandi Rhodes, Mike Malloy, Norman Goldman and Bob Kincaid and firmly believe you belong with their company or they with yours. Should you decide to pursue a similar revenue path as they do, I’ll gladly contribute to it. Til then, I’ll keep watching your posts.

    BGP

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Galleries

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

About Us

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nunc et turpis nec nunc ornare consequat. Nunc posuere mollis nulla, vel vestibulum nisi feugiat in. Mauris vitae velit orci. Suspendisse at tellus sed magna pellentesque suscipit. Curabitur tempor neque tortor, sed egestas lorem tempor nec. Donec vulputate pharetra dui, eu eleifend velit imperdiet faucibus.