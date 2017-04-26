The DeKalb County Democratic Party is hosting its first annual Mother Jones Dinner on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 6 – 9 pm at the Regency Room in the Holmes Student Center at Northern Illinois University.

The purpose of this dinner is to honor the legacy of her work promoting and protecting unions, and to recognize the need to continue that work today as American unions are under attack from many sides.

Featured Speakers are:

Wayne Besen, Founder and Executive Director of Truth Wins Out

Rosemary Fuerer, Associate Professor of History at NIU and Board Member, Mother Jones Heritage Museum

Mike Matejka, Legislative Affairs Director for Great Plains Laborers District Council

A Representative from Fight for Fifteen, which is organizing workers demanding increased pay and the right to form a union with their employers.



Gubernatorial candidates will be speaking at the dinner:

J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar, State Senator Daniel Biss,

Bob Daiber and Alex Paterakis.

Individual tickets are $60 and Table Sponsorships are available for $600. For

tickets or further information about the dinner, please contact Randi Olson at

hansonrandi21@yahoo.com or at (815)761-6812