Wayne talks about Wikileaks CIA documents and discusses the implications and ramifications on private citizens whose private email and text messages may be vulnerable to spying.
by Wayne Besen • March 8, 2017 • Uncategorized • Comments (0) • 465
Wayne talks about Wikileaks CIA documents and discusses the implications and ramifications on private citizens whose private email and text messages may be vulnerable to spying.
August 14, 2017 • 222
August 11, 2017 • 272
August 11, 2017 • 279
August 10, 2017 • 228
August 7, 2017 • 279
August 7, 2017 • 350
March 27, 2017 • 2574
March 30, 2017 • 2321
June 19, 2015 • 9824
March 30, 2016 • 4299
September 30, 2014 • 8947
September 24, 2015 • 3436
April 19, 2015 • 2686
February 1, 2017 • 606
May 25, 2017 • 640
October 8, 2015 • 2055
August 3, 2017 • 175
August 29, 2014 • 3059
August 14, 2017 • Uncategorized • 222
August 11, 2017 • Uncategorized • 272
August 11, 2017 • The Wayne Besen Show, Uncategorized • 279
August 10, 2017 • Uncategorized • 228
jane says: Hi Wayne, I'm sure glad you are sticking around and that I finally found you again. I really real...
jane says: come back come back where ever you are wayne. WE REALLY MISS YOU. THE NEW GUY STINKS COMPARED TO Y...
Keith says: Bring Wayne besen back to radio at wcpt he had a great program and was very informative...
Todd says: Wayne! I used to listen to you on WCPT. I'm from fort Lauderdale, when are you back on the air?!!?!....
© 2017 Wayne Besen™