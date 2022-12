BREAKING: A SECOND FELONY warrant was issued for Sam Brinton, who is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas).

In a new video, I explain why I spoke out at LGBTQ Nation on the Sam Brinton scandal. Groups like NCLR Born Perfect and the Trevor Project let down the LGBTQ Community. Sam’s story never added up. They didn’t care. This is a scandal of corporate greed as much as anything else.