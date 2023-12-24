New Book is the PERFECT Holiday Gift and Great Vacation Reading

Check out the interview about my new book, Lies with a Straight Face: Exposing the Cranks and Cons Inside the ‘Ex-Gay’ Industry. Find out my motivation for writing this critically-acclaimed book and learn about the history of “ex-gay” programs.

Lies with a Straight Face is a perfect holiday gift for you or your loved ones. For those of you up north, my book is great for curling up by the fire place for informative and entertaining reading. If you’re at the beach for the holidays, this is the book for you.

Lies with a Straight Face is also available on Kindle and Audio Book! So, enjoy my book in many different forms. All proceeds from sales benefit Truth Wins Out’s efforts to research, monitor and expose the “ex-gay” industry.

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!

