Right wing Evangelicals and Catholics like to say they are pro-life. They even had a big March for Life earlier this month on the National Mall, where President Donald Trump thanked participants for “making America the pro-family, pro-life nation.”

But Trump and his supporters are phony hypocrites because they are outspokenly anti-gay. The fact is you cannot claim to be pro-life unless you are also pro-LGBT.

Let me repeat that: You cannot, under any circumstances, claim to be pro-life if you are also anti-LGBT.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for all U.S. teens. But, LGBT teens are five times more likely to make an attempt on their life than their straight peers.

Furthermore, Dr. Caitlin Ryan’s published a study in the Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics that showed: “LGBT teens who were highly rejected by their families were 8 times more likely to have attempted suicide, 6 times as vulnerable to severe depression, and 3 times more likely to use drugs.”

So, it’s clear that negative actions and attitudes against LGBT teenagers can have serious, life altering consequences.

Upworthy reports that legalizing gay marriage has caused a dramatic drop in LGBT suicide rates. While the studies supporting this, don’t show direct causation, they do suggest a strong correlation.

One study by Julia Raifman, a researcher at Johns Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health, showed that in the 32 states that enacted same-sex marriage laws during the study, suicide attempts dropped 7 percent among all students and 14 percent among gay kids after the laws were passed. There was no change in suicide attempts in states without those laws.

A 2019 study in Denmark and Sweden found similar results among married gay couples. Gay marriage was made legal in 2009 in Sweden and 2012 in Denmark. The study found that couples in same-sex unions saw a 46% decline in suicide, compared to 28% of those in heterosexual unions.

The researches said: “Although suicide rates in the general populations of Denmark and Sweden have been decreasing in recent decades, the rate for those living in same-sex marriage declined at a steeper pace, which has not been noted previously.

One would think that fundamentalist Christians would look at these statistics and say we need to change our ways. What we are doing is harmful, destructive and not pro-life. Instead, they are doing the opposite.

For example, the Republican Florida legislature just dropped eight anti-gay bills. Two of the bills supported “ex-gay” conversion therapy. The American Psychiatric Association says that conversion therapy can lead to “anxiety, depression, and self-destructive behavior”, including suicide. But these good Christians, just don’t seem to care about life – if the person is LGBT. If they are gay or trans, they are expendable. They are collateral damage in the culture wars.

LGBTQ Nation reports that Republican lawmakers in Iowa filed a bill that would remove transgender people from the state’s civil rights protections. This monstrous bill could make Iowa the first state to rescind protections for transgender people.

Republican South Dakota Rep. Fred Deutsch just compared parents and doctors who helped transgender kids to Nazis. His disgusting bill Deutsch would ban a list of surgeries from being performed for the purpose of gender confirmation on someone under the age of 16. Republicans in at least ten states are working to ban any gender confirmation-related medical care for transgender youth.

This, despite a recent study that found puberty blockers were effective in stopping suicidal thoughts in 2/3 of people who wanted them as teenagers and got them.

Clearly, these religious zealots might be in favor of protecting the unborn. But having a fetus fetish, is not the same as respecting all human life. So, if you’re only about the unborn, and don’t care about actual, living breathing people, just because you don’t like them, please rename your movement pro-fetus, but you ain’t pro-life.

WayneBesenShow.com

YouTube/TruthWinsOut