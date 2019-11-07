One of the biggest lies we are fed is that American conservatives care about children. By every conceivable measure, this is a bald faced lie.

Many conservatives, for example, enthusiastically embraced Roy Moore for Alabama Senate, even after there were credible allegations that he cruised the Gadsden, Alabama mall looking for underage girls to date.

Right-wingers love to pretend that they care about the future of children, yet they habitually underfund public schools and chronically underpay teachers. If a young person is lucky enough to get into college, they are often saddled with student debt, while conservatives mock free college, even as they destructively give tax-handouts to billionaires.

However, the most obvious and insidious way that Republicans attack children is by denying them a future planet to live on.

This week, eleven thousand scientists in 153 countries declared a climate emergency. They cautioned that “untold human suffering” is unavoidable unless we change the way we live. The answer from the Trump Administration is to loosen rules that protect our air, water, national parks and our future.

According to the letter published in BioSci “Climate change has arrived and is accelerating faster than many scientists expected. “Global surface temperature, ocean heat content, extreme weather and its costs, sea level, ocean acidity and land area are all rising.”

Having lived in South Florida, I saw evidence of Climate Change when the streets and garages would flood during high tide – even if it wasn’t raining. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is still doing nothing to halt climate change. I suppose, he wants to be the Senator from Atlantis.

The researchers are clear. They say that earth is “unequivocally facing a climate emergency”.

They are telling us that, “Ice is rapidly disappearing as shown by declining trends in minimum summer Arctic sea ice, Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, and glacier thickness. All of these rapid changes highlight the urgent need for action. Swift action is our best hope to sustain life on planet Earth, our only home.”

My personal opinion is that the Caribbean will be uninhabitable during Hurricane Season and will be evacuated in the next decade or two. The storms are too large, they are too frequent, and rebuilding over and over is too costly. Those who live on these islands will become some of the first obvious climate refugees. It will take something of this scale for conservatives to finally get it. Still, even with such profound evidence, do they care enough about the future of their children and grandchildren to do anything about it? Don’t bet it.