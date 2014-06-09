One Response to Vladimir Putin Insults Hillary Clinton With Sexist Rant

Hillary Clinton is poised to run for President. This week she began her book tour for her new memoir, “Hard Choices.” She will be trailed by a blue and while campaign bus from an outside group, Ready for Hillary.

We know at least one person who doesn’t support her: Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

That male chauvinist pig insulted Hillary in an interview with French television station. Putin was asked about Clinton’s recent remarks that the Russian leader was trying to redraw the boundaries in Eastern Europe just like Adolf Hitler did in the 1930s. Putin responded:

“It’s better not to argue with women. But Mrs. Clinton has never been too graceful in her statements. When people push boundaries too far, it’s not because they are strong but because they are weak. But maybe weakness is not the worst quality for a woman.”

What an absolute pig. A misogynistic KGB thug.

The best thing that could ever happen to Russia is a coup, where Putin ends up hiding in a rat hole, just like Saddam Hussein. That failed nation desperately needs regime change. Vladimir Putin is a nightmare for Russia and people there are too wrapped up in a blind nationalistic fervor to see what a threat he is to world peace and stability.

Equally alarming, Russia is exporting its despicable propaganda through sophisticated media mouthpieces like state sponsored, RT. This international television network, which is Putin’s personal version of FOX News, is the new face of fascism, which soft peddles extremism and grossly distorts reality so it conforms to Putin’s convoluted fantasy world.

Surprisingly, one can view RT’s cascade of lies on American cable television. Last night I watched RT throw softballs to French extremist Marine Le Pen, who runs the far right National Front. Prior to this pathetic excuse for an interview, RT was peddling disinformation about the crisis in Ukraine, making it seem as if the government in Kiev was attacking innocent bystanders in the eastern half of that nation, when it was actually dislodging violent Russian thugs and sympathizers from government property.

We need to keep a watchful eye on RT, which should be renamed PR, for its transparent public relations efforts in support of the Kremlin’s nefarious activities. Laughably, RT’s advertising slogan is “Question More.”

Yet, the obsequious so-called reporters at RT don’t seem to be asking more questions about Russia’s crippling corruption, its crackdown on innocent LGBT people, the Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill’s $30,000 luxury watch (surely approved by Jesus), the rise in neo-Nazism, Putin’s increasingly authoritarian style and allegedly hidden billions, the illegal invasion of Crimea, endemic racism and anti-Semitism, the human rights abuses in Chechnya, the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko with polonium-210, the Pussy Riot imbroglio, the graft at the Sochi Olympics, and why chess champion Garry Kasparov and so many other Russians feel compelled to live in exile.

Anyway, back to Hillary Clinton. It seems that Vladimir Putin’s misogynistic statements may have been in response to her new memoir. In her book, she wrote about discussions with the Obama White House over Russia:

“Not everyone agrees with my relatively harsh analysis. Russia under Putin remains frozen between the past they can’t let go of and the future they can’t bring themselves to embrace.”

That seems like a pretty sober description of modern Russia. It shows Hillary called it right.

The most amusing part of Putin’s statement was when he called Clinton “weak”? This critique is coming from a man who appears to be in constant crisis with his own masculinity. We are talking about a head of state that is supposed to be mature, yet has to have his fragile ego constantly massaged. Instead of standard pictures, such as sitting at a desk or contemplating in a library, the intrepid Russian leader insists on being photographed tranquilizing tigers, playing ice hockey, or practicing judo. Or he’s photographed shirtless on horseback or fishing. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before we get locker room pictures of Putin showing off his junk.

What the hell is wrong with this guy? He doesn’t seem right in the head.

Interestingly, Hillary addresses sexism in her book. She writes:

“As to the sexism that surfaced during the campaign, I knew it arose from cultural and psychological attitudes about women’s roles in society. But that didn’t make it any easier for me and my supporters.”

A lot of pundits are saying that Hillary has to loosen up and let go to win. But, I think she really came around in the last campaign when she wept in New Hampshire. It humanized her. After she cried she became a much better candidate. She finally let go and her true personality came out. And people liked what they saw.

The same can be said for Al Gore. He was a total stiff when he ran for president. He had that stupid lock box and talked like an overly ambitious Frankenstein. Then he lost the election (well, to be accurate, Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas stole it from him). But the experience changed him. He became interesting and cool – and much more likely to win by a wider margin had he chosen to run again.

Just like Gore, Hillary can’t want the prize so much that she is paralyzed and afraid to take risks. But from everything I’ve seen, she’s a pretty good candidate and off to a solid start.

However, the sexism exemplified by Putin is real, both at home and abroad. In the last campaign when she laughed, it was derided as a cackle. Instead of focusing on her vast experience and knowledge, we had a chorus of human hyenas who were obsessed with how she dressed.

Finally, there is always the stereotype of a woman being judged as too soft on foreign policy or too much of a stickler when giving orders to men. It definitely is a challenge for Clinton to overcome the vestiges of sexism. However, America made strides towards shedding its horrific history of prejudice when we elected our first African American president. It is only a matter of time – some say 2016 — before we have our first woman president. Personally, I hope it will be Hillary Clinton. She’s got what it takes, and she’s earned it.