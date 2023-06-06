FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Contact: Wayne Besen

Email: littledicron@gmail.com

DeSantis is Florida’s Biggest Drag Show, Dressing Up and Playing Presidential Candidate on the Taxpayer’s Dime

Delray Beach, FL – LittleDicRon.com applauded a ruling by a federal court today for issuing a preliminary injunction allowing three transgender youths to receive puberty blockers despite Florida Boards of Medicine’s rules and new law, SB 254, banning gender-affirming care for transgender people under 18.

The setback puts a harsh spotlight on the priorities of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has squandered at least $17 million in taxpayer funds to support his vanity Culture Wars. These frivolous lawsuits or unconstitutional laws serve no redeemable societal purpose other than subsidizing DeSantis’ flailing campaign.

“The biggest drag show in Florida is Gov. Ron DeSantis dressing up and playing presidential candidate on the taxpayer’s dime,” said LittleDicRon co-founder Wayne Besen. “We are fed up with DeSantis fighting his costly culture wars with our money. His frivolous lawsuits and losing unconstitutional laws are costing us a small fortune.”

The ruling was a smackdown for DeSantis, who spearheaded an unconstitutional, unAmerican attack on transgender Floridians. DeSantis and his GOP puppets decided that they know better than doctors what the proper treatment is for transgender youth.

“Gender identity is real,” writes U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle in his ruling. “… I find that the plaintiffs’ motivation is love for their children and the desire to achieve the best possible treatment for them. This is not the State’s motivation.”

Caroline Catherman explains in The Orlando Sentinel:

This ruling was made as part of an ongoing lawsuit brought by seven Florida parents of transgender children against Florida, arguing that the state’s ban on treatment with puberty blockers, testosterone and estrogen violates the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. Three of the seven parents successfully requested and received this preliminary injunction.

In his ruling, Hinkle indicated that these parents will likely succeed in their claims that SB 254 and the Boards of Medicine rules banning treatment such as estrogen, testosterone and puberty blockers for transgender youth are unconstitutional.

“The plaintiffs are likely to prevail on their claim that the prohibition is unconstitutional,” he writes.

Little Dic[tator] Ron is a joint project created by South Florida LGBTQ advocate Wayne Besen and Andrés Echavarría Cañas, a multi-media digital creator who specializes in promoting democracy and human rights. Besen is an author and executive director of the non-profit Truth Wins Out, based in Delray Beach, and a former spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ organization.