When I first met Chaim Levin in 2011, he was just starting his fight against the scourge of “ex-gay” conversion therapy. Chaim and Ben Unger told me their harrowing stories about the psychological abuse they endured at New Jersey-based Jews Offering New Alternatives to Homosexuality (JONAH).

Truth Wins Out released a video that eventually helped lead to a landmark lawsuit that shut down this sick organization that preyed on LGBTQ Jews and promised to magically transform them from gay to straight. (The reason JONAH was shut down was due to consumer fraud.)

Chaim Levin is, perhaps, the bravest and most effective activist that I’ve encountered in the LGBT movement. Once he latches onto an issue he doesn’t let go and remains committed until he achieves victory. The great news is that his mission to shut down the “ex-gay” industry continues.

Today, Chaim was featured in the New York Times— with a riveting video–where he discusses his journey from the conservative Orthodox Jewish community to life as an out and proud gay man. I strongly suggest that you watch the New York Times video and share it with friends.

I’m comforted to know that as long as Chaim is in this fight, the failures and frauds of the “ex-gay” industry don’t stand a chance. In the meantime, here is the original video we filmed with Chaim in 2011. Chaim has accomplished so much since those early days — and something tells me he’s just getting started.

